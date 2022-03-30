NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the twin cities, a chocolate retail store celebrating its sweet return to the area.

Wednesday, Fannie May cut the ribbon on its new store in Normal. It’s located in the Shoppes at College Hills, off of Veteran’s Parkway.

Fannie May had a former store at Eastland Mall, but closed it two years ago.

The Ferrero-owned brand said with the expansion of the Bloomington plant, Bloomington-Normal is the perfect place to grow its brand.

“This is a real great opportunity for us here, it’s in a great location in the mall, and it’s our 51st store and the first new store we’ve opened in seven years, so it’s really an exciting day for Fannie May,” said Vice President of Fannie May Rick Fossali.

To celebrate, the store is offering 20% off all purchases the week of its opening.

During the week, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.