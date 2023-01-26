PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season.

At the meeting the capital committee reported that it would cost $2.55 million to replace just the ice plant not including the equipment it takes to manage the ice plant. The arena would need to be closed for four months for installation.

However there was no specific mention about the future of the Rivermen. That did not stop fans from speaking up on the team’s behalf.

Emily Hagaman is the wife of Alec Hagaman, the Rivermen’s captain, and she was one of 12 who spoke during public comment.

“They just won a championship and we are now talking about potentially not renewing the contract. That feels like a slap in the face,” she said. “The question comes next what do you need from us as fans? Because I think there’s a lot of people here willing to go the extra mile or do anything to keep them here.”

After the meeting the board would not comment. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21.