PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens waited in and outside the Peoria Civic Center for tonight’s Greta Van Fleet concert.

The American rock band from Michigan doesn’t take the stage until 7 P.M., but some concertgoers camped outside the facility before the doors opened.

Some fans said they woke up early and drove for hours this morning to get here from across Illinois and beyond.

“Oh, it was so cold this morning, but it was totally worth it. I woke up at like 3 A.M and I got ready and I came over here and the line was already long when I got here. It’s insane. I heard people were here yesterday, but it’s all worth it, so I can like actually see them on stage,” said Greta Van Fleet fan Stacy Correra.

“Excited, tired, hungry, but I’m going to take a nap, have a sandwich, and get ready. I’m excited, “said Laura Harris, who came from Missouri to see Greta Van Fleet.

The band was originally scheduled to play at the civic center on March 26th but had to reschedule part of the tour due to the health concerns of a band member.