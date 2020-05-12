Farm animals pay a special visit to nursing home in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — This week is National Nursing Home Week, and to celebrate, Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac is doing something special for the residents each day to improve their spirits.

On Tuesday, they were visited by some furry friends from the farm. A Clydesdale, a cow, some goats, and Great Danes were all brought up to the windows of the nursing home.

Since they’re stuck inside all day staff at Accolade say this is a great way for them to feel appreciated.

“This is boosting their spirits. For one they know they’re not alone now because people have come to see them and brought the animals to see them. They know that they’re not isolated and people do care and are coming to the nursing home here and sharing the animals with them which is a great joy,” said activity director at Accolade Healthcare Kathy Finkenbinder.

Later this week magicians will come to the nursing home for a magic show. There will also be a parade put on for them by their family members.