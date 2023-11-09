FARMER CITY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Farmer City Chamber of Commerce announced their annual Christmas Parade will be held Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

One of the largest holiday parades in central Illinois, the theme is “A Gingerbread House Christmas” featuring roughly 125 entries.

In addition, WCIA’s Judy Fraser will be making her 47th appearance in the parade. Other entries include Shrine entries, holiday floats, and antique cars.

Grand marshals for this year’s parade are Farmer City locals Mike and Jan Johanns.

Anyone still wanting to enter can reach Parade Chairman Chad Wills at (309) 386-2791 or click here.