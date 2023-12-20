FARMER CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Farmer City Police Department asked the public for help locating a missing teen on Tuesday.

According to a Farmer City police Facebook post, 16-year-old Raheem Crowder was last seen near Green and Thomas Streets at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a black colored shirt with the words California in white letters with a purple outline and a picture of a motorcycle on the front. He was also wearing gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Farmer City police at (309) 928-211.