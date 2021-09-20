Farmers hit the fields to prepare for harvest season

SAN JOSE, Ill. (WMBD) — While combines and trucks around the region have started collecting their yields, San Jose farmer Rob Henninger is making sure he’s 100% ready to go before he hits the fields.

“No, we haven’t started yet, just had things come up. Today is our go day,” said Henninger.

Henninger said parts, machine maintenance, and finding truck drivers to haul his yields have put a wrench in his start time.

He’s heard mixed reviews on how harvest has been from other local farmers.

“I’m hoping to find close to what we had last year,” said Henninger.

The Managing Director for the Illinois Corn Growers Association Jim Tarmann said despite missing the mark on yield forecasts, it should still be a good year for corn.

“I would say the overall tenor is the yields are probably a little less than anticipated, but overall, still very good yields what we’re hearing so far,” said Tarmann.

Rain at the right time and normal pollination help boost predictions, but Tarmann has heard from farmers that the corn is drying quickly- and that’s keeping farmers busy.

“Because of some disease pressure that’s out there, corn has died out there in some areas prematurely, thus, it started drying down, and it’s drying down very quickly,” said Tarmann.

This year could be above average for the state, but mother nature could be one of the factors that could still hurt this year’s harvest.

“The major concern really is a huge storm that has wind, because our stock quality has dropped off over the last couple of weeks,” said Tarmann.