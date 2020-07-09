Farmers, crops battling the heat; ready for rain, cooler weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the extreme heat continues, the Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager said farmers are really looking forward to some rain.

Lately the temperature highs have been in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer said what crops really need right now are highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. He said the soybean crop is just waiting right now for some rain, but on the corn side, it can’t wait much longer.

“This planting season was much better than last year,” Kirchhofer said. “The crops were planted in a much more timely manner. We had good rains in May and the first half of June, but since that time it’s started to warm up and it slowly, gradually has gotten dryer. We really need some rain.”

He said it’ll take around three weeks to really know the impact the heat and humidity had on the crops.

Kirchhofer added that this is a critical time for corn, as farmers are beginning the tasseling process.

“Soybeans have the potential to wait on a rain to come then they can go ahead and set flowers and set pods and beans,” Kirchhofer said. “But on the corn side, it can’t wait. It’s got about that 10-day opportunity when it’s tasseling and pollinating, that’s a critical time for the corn.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected