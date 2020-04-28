Farmers facing tough decisions as processing plants close down

WASHINGTON, ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Farmers are quickly approaching some difficult decisions as pork and beef processing plants close during the Pandemic.

For some, it means they sell their animals, and it’s going to hurt more than their bottom line.

A local hog farmer says they could be stuck with too many pigs, and no good options.

“You’re either going to turn these loose in the wild, which causes another set of issues, I don’t thiink anybody’s going that right, or you’re going to find ways to euthanize. It’s not just about euthanizing your paycheck, it goes back to what we morally believe in, to say it’s unprecedented is an understatement, it’s heartbreaking,” said Ryan Voorhees.

Voorhees owns hogs and cattle. He is also a soybean and corn farmer.

Voorhees says farmers are now faced with three choices. None are easy.

“Step one, you slow their rate of growth down, try to accommodate more crowd to whatever extent you can. Step two, some operators are trying to abort the mother pigs, and unfortunately, step three you look into euthanization. That is something that goes completely against our beliefs and what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Voorhees said.

Voorhees says keeping pigs at the right size is a big part of the process, taking livestock from the farm, to a processor, and eventually having its meat in stores.

“Once they get beyond that weight, you start to have issues with temperatures in the buildings, the crowding in the housing. It would kind of be like keeping a 5-year-old in a crib,” Voorhees said.

He says 30 percent of pork processing plants in the country are currently closed, while 20 percent of beef plants are shut down due to sanitizing facilities.

Voorhees hopes theses plants will open soon, but there is no word on when they will open back up.

This all comes after Smithfield Foods closed its pork processing plant in Monmouth last week after some employees contracted COVID-19.

Voorhees says another issue in the supply chain is people hoarding meat, similar to how people hoarded toilet paper at the beginning of the Pandemic.

“When people overstock on stuff, you go back to the toilet paper thing, people stocked up on toilet paper and now you don’t hear about any shortage on toilet paper. People go out to the stores and hoard meat, then there’s a meat shortage,” Voorhees said.

He says it will depend how long the Pandemic goes to decide how bad the meat shortage will be.