Farmers feeling effects of severe weekend storms

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe weekend weather rolled through Woodford County Saturday night, leaving behind a swath of damage on farmland with winds strong enough to tip over corn crops.

Wind gusts were estimated at more than 60 miles per hour and toppled over area farmers’ crops. John Cleary, of El Paso, has farmed his whole life and said it’s been quite some time since he saw something like this on the family farm.

“We’ve had a few issues like this before, but it’s, not this much wind damage in this big of an area,” Cleary said.

Cleary described the storm as quick, but said it could have been different for other farmers in the county.

“I really didn’t hear a lot of the wind, it was more of the lightning and thunder and it was a quick, the wind came through quick, at least in this area,” Cleary said.

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Kent McCanless said this weekend’s storms was an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“You’ve got so much happening, in so little amount of time,” McCanless said. “You’ve got stuff you’re trying to get in for our storm spotters out there and my number one concern is for their safety.”

McCanless said there were reports of at least quarter-sized hail and wind gusts strong enough to knock down large trees and electrical lines.

“At the Emergency Operations Center, we had 70 mile per hour winds, and I actually went outside with an anemometer and clocked 51 mile per hour winds,” McCanless said.

Farmer John Cleary and his family said they are hoping for a full farm recovery.

“We’re not sure what will happen right now, the next few days will be critical in determining whether or not it will pollinate,” Cleary said.

Cleary said the rain was needed, but wished the winds did not come with it.

