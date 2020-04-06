Farmers forced to make tough decisions during COVID-19 crisis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The agriculture community could soon see impacts from COVID-19.

With planting season getting underway many farmers are hoping for the best during the coronavirus pandemic. Local farmers say they don’t anticipate problems with food supply.

“I don’t think this is gonna impact the food supply this year, because we’ve already been, the seed supply is already here. The herbicides are already in stock and being applied so everything for this spring is ready to go,” said Rob Asbell, a farmer in the Peoria County area.

Patrick Kirchhofer with the Peoria County Farm Bureau says the issue isn’t keeping food on the shelves, it’s making sure farmers still get paid.

“A lot of the ethanol plants are shutting down or scaling back and that’s just gonna be a tremendous burden on farmers that are growing corn because prices, they are very low right now and they could go lower if we don’t maintain our demand,” said Kirchhofer.

Kirchhofer says dairy farmers are also getting hit hard. Reports are filtering in from across the nation of milk going to waste.

“It’s ironic that dairy farmers have to dump their milk, and yet their consumers are limited to buying a couple of gallons of milk at the grocery store,” said Kirchhofer.

Asbell also says farm equipment should be easy to come by this season and says success with growing and harvesting will be determined by the weather.