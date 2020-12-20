Farmers market brings fresh product to Twin-Cities residents

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin-Cities residents were able to browse fresh produce brought to them by local suppliers Saturday, at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.

20 different vendors were able to sell their items inside of Grossinger Motors Arena.

Downtown development specialist Samantha Mlot says the good thing about the market, is that often times those who come, spend the day browsing other local businesses downtown.

“It brings people to downtown, so not only are we supporting the farmers and the producers, but once people are downtown, they’re generally going to stick around and be patrons of the shops in downtown or maybe have lunch curbside at a restaurant. So it’s a win-win economically,” said Mlot.

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market will move online January through April, but the City of Bloomington is still finalizing those details.