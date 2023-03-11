PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a three-year absence, Central Illinois’ 20th Farmer’s Share of the Food Dollar Breakfast returned to the Exposition Gardens in Peoria on March 11.

Patrick Kirchhofer, manager of the Peoria County Farm Bureau said less than two percent of today’s population grows up on a farm.

He said this breakfast is their opportunity to actually talk to farmers, and learn how they work the land and how the food gets from the farm to the table.

Those who enjoyed the $1.25 breakfast were treated to two pancakes, two sausage patties, two scrambled eggs, milk and orange juice.

The price is based on the “farm” value of the menu items.

According to Kirchhofer, the actual retail value of the breakfast is estimated at $12.

Besides the farm fresh meal — there were various booths like AG-In-the-Classroom, the Sheep Station, Better Earth Compost and Ag Literacy.

The program introduces agriculture to thousands of Peoria County third – sixth graders.