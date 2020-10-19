Farmington Central Jr. High and Elementary schools to switch to remote learning

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Farmington Central Jr. High and Elementry school announced that they will be remote learning after one of their teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Farmington Central Jr. High School Principal Chris Uptmor announced that one of their teachers, who teaches across grade levels, tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

Due to the number of students affected, Farmington Central Jr. High and Elementary schools plan to be remote learning from Oct. 19 until Oct. 26.

The school will be working with local health departments to implement contact tracing. Parents of children who were in direct contact will be notified.

Teachers will be sending out assignments and communications to students through their emails and Google Classroom. The announcement said elementary school devices are available for pick up until 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The full announcement can be read on the district 265 website.

