Farmington church honors COVID-19 victims and first responders

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 59 bells rang for the 59 lives lost to COVID-19 in Fulton County during First Presbyterian Church’s memorial service on Saturday, June 26.

The church held the service to remember those who died from the virus and recognize first responders’ heroic actions.

The church’s pastor, Andy Sonneborn, said a memorial service has been weighing on his mind as the number of deaths rose and funerals became more restrictive. He said he knew this was something the community needed.

“We couldn’t mourn the way we normally mourn,” Sonneborn said. “I got to thinking about the need to begin the process of mourning as we started reopening.”

Sonneborn said he rang the bells for a minute for months of quarantine. He said hearing the bells at the service stirred up a new and profound set of emotions.

“The two minutes of just straight ringing the bells, that really hit home how many people we’ve lost and needed to acknowledge that,” Sonneborn said.

Farmington resident Time Ulm rang the bells for the service and also lost his brother to COVID-19.

“The more I rang it, the tougher it got,” Ulm said. “One of those numbers, one of those 59 numbers meant a lot to me.”

Ulm said religion has been a rock for him and many others in the community.

“It gives us a lot of hope, everybody has the hop,” Ulm said. “We have to go on, we have to be examples.”

Sonneborn said he hopes the service helps people to start healing from a traumatic past 15 months and thinks faith will give them strength.

“It allows us to connect to that which is greater than us, to connect with God, and the memory of our loved ones,” Sonneborn said.