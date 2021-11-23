Farmington fire affects multiple businesses Monday night

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple businesses were affected Monday night after a fire erupted in downtown Farmington.

At the corner of Fort Street and North Cone Street, the structure fire happened at about 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Route 116 and Fort Street have been reopened since the fire.

Whiskey Dixie’s and O’Brian’s Parkside Deli and Diner were two of the businesses impacted.

Firefighters from 30 different agencies were on the scene working to put out the flames. According to the Fulton County ESDA Facebook page, first responders were released by Chief Matt Watters around 1:45 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene said no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated when more information is available.