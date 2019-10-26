Update: Anhydrous leak contained

FARMINGTON Ill.— As of 4:25 p.m., Fulton County ESDA has confirmed the anhydrous leak is contained.

Residents who were in the affected areas are allowed to return home at this time. Farmington Fire Chief has advises that the leak has stopped, and its no longer a threat.

PREVIOUS STORY– Residents in the area of Walters Ag Service on route116 near Farmington are being evacuated.

Farmington Community Fire crew said it’s due to an anhydrous ammonia leak.



Fulton County Emergency Management Director Chris Helle said a farmer’s tank was filled with 2,400 gallons of anhydrous.

So far no injuries are reported, but crews have evacuated about six residents along E Silver Creek Road in Farmington.

The situation is on going. Drivers are being rerouted away from the area.

This story will be updated.