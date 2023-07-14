FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near the 2500 Block of S. Kickapoo Creek Rd on July 10.

According to the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, Bartonvile Police, Fire and AMT responded to the single motorcycle crash at approximately 10:28 a.m. A passerby found the crash and called 911.

34-year-old Jordan T. Marinich of Farmington was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in critical condition. He was pronounced brain-dead at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

Marinich’s death was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Harwood stated that Marinich was an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bartonville Police Department.