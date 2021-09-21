Farmington Road shut down for working fire at Refuel Bar

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A bar in Hanna City goes up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire was at Refuel Bar, located at 12910 W Farmington Rd, Hanna City, IL 61536.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Logan-Trivoli Fire Department have shut down Farmington Road from Pekin Lane to North Second Street.

As of 4:32 a.m., the fire is still active.



Peoria Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Elmwood, Bartonville, and Logan-Trivoli have all been called to the scene to assist.



WMBD has crews on scene and this story will be updated when more information is available.