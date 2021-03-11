Farmington Road to be temporarily reduced to one lane Friday

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Farmington Road (Illinois Rt. 8) will be reduced to one lane over Dry Run Creek on Friday, March 12.

The Greater Peoria Sanitary District will be working in the area from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the eastbound lane.

Drivers can expect delays and are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs.

