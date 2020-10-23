Farmington Road to close Saturday for maintenance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing down a Peoria road for a single day to do some road work.

On Friday, officials said Farmington Road between Park Road and Sterling Ave. will close to through traffic on Saturday, Oct. 24. The closure is expected to last for one day.

IDOT said they will be replacing a bridge beam starting at 3 p.m., though business access will not be affected. They said motorists can expect delays, so they’re recommending people give themselves extra time for trips in the area and use alternative routes.

The maintenance work is part of IDOT’s plan to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck. The planned improvements come from the Rebuild Illinois capital program which plans to invest $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

The first year of work included around $2.7 billion of improvements across the state on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges, and 228 extra safety improvements.

