Farmington ushers in a new winter celebration

FARMINGTON, Ill. — Farmington is replacing an old Christmas tradition with a new one.

The town held it’s first Winter Wonderland event, Saturday, in place of it’s former Santa Stroll which was a tradition for over 20 years.

The event featured carriage rides, train rides, a petting zoo and several businesses offering giveaways for local shoppers.

Kathy Williamson, president of the town’s Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes the new event, which is now on the weekend, will attract more people to the area as well as mark its place as the town’s new Christmas tradition.

“The Santa Stroll was an awesome event, and we felt that we wanted to hold it on a weekend this time and have a lot more events and activities going on for the area … for Farmington and the area,” Williamson said. “And we’re really hoping it’s gonna be something that we’ll build upon and that’ll be here for years to come.”

The event also included a lighted parade as well as the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.