Fat Tuesday treats and traditions

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Fat Tuesday is a holiday filled with traditions and people are celebrating Mardis Gras with sweet treats.

And you don’t have to go to New Orleans to celebrate, people can pick up king cake and other desserts at Trefzger’s Bakery in Peoria Heights.

“Ours were made this morning, they were made with dough that was made fresh yesterday. So, we have the freshest ones, which is why ours taste the best,” said Trefzger’s Bakery owner Jeff Huebner.

Owners Martha and Jeff Huebner say many of the Fat Tuesday treats having a long history since it’s the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of lent when many people give up sweets.

“It finalizes today, Fat Tuesday when everybody gives up everything for lent. And so, this is kind of the fun tradition,” said Huebner.

Each King Cake comes with a plastic baby that people can hide inside a piece of cake. Whoever gets the piece with the baby is said to have good luck and has to bring next year’s cake.

Trefzger’s is also selling paczkis, a type of Polish filled donut.

On Wednesday, they start selling hot cross buns, which are popular through Easter.