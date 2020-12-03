Deadly crash in Peoria County sends others to the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDELSTEIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead and two were sent to the hospital after a crash on Route 40 Wednesday night.

The Peoria County Sheriff said that about a fourth of a mile away from Route 90, a vehicle traveling southbound ran off the roadway and rolled over.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the passenger who died will be released by the Peoria County Coroner after notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News