Deadly crash in Peoria County sends others to the hospital

EDELSTEIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead and two were sent to the hospital after a crash on Route 40 Wednesday night.

The Peoria County Sheriff said that about a fourth of a mile away from Route 90, a vehicle traveling southbound ran off the roadway and rolled over.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the passenger who died will be released by the Peoria County Coroner after notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation.