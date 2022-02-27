BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old Limestone Community High School student is dead after a one-vehicle fatal crash at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies and Bartonville Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 6700 block of Pfeiffer Road.

The car overturned multiple times and appeared to be driving at a high speed at the time of the crash.

The vehicle had four occupants. A 15-year-old female was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three juvenile occupants were transported to OSF with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old male driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, aggravated reckless driving, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Peoria County Sheriff’s office, Bartonville Fire Department, Limestone Fire Department, and AMT responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.