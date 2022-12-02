NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead.

57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.

Normal Police and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident that led to Jones’ death, which they described as a major vehicle accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Rivian Motorway. The crash led to the intersection to remain closed most of Friday.

The crash occurred on US Route 150 at West College Road in Normal.

Jones’ toxicology is pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.