PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-474 Thursday night that involved a Chevy Avalanche and a semi.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the 3A exit.

Part of I-474 was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

WMBD is waiting to hear from Illinois State Police for more information on what caused the crash.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected