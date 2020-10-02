PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-474 Thursday night that involved a Chevy Avalanche and a semi.
According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the 3A exit.
Part of I-474 was shut down for several hours during the investigation.
WMBD is waiting to hear from Illinois State Police for more information on what caused the crash.
