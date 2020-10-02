Deadly crash on I-474 Thursday night

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-474 Thursday night that involved a Chevy Avalanche and a semi.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the 3A exit.

Part of I-474 was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

WMBD is waiting to hear from Illinois State Police for more information on what caused the crash.

