Fatal crash on I-80 takes the lives of two children Tuesday afternoon

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — An 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Illinois State Police were called to I-80 westbound near mile marker 81 by Utica for the incident.

Life Flight was called as there were multiple injuries reported. One of the confirmed deceased children was flown from the scene, and the other child who passed was taken to Peru by an ambulance and then flown to Peoria from there. Three others were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

Six ambulances had to respond to the accident and were in use.

Specific details of the crash have not been released, but the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths of the two children, who were from Peru.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

This story will be updated when more information is available.