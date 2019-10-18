Fatal crash reported in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. — A person is dead after a Friday morning crash on US-67 in McDonough County, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the unidentified person was traveling southbound on US-67 approximately ½ mile north of 350 North and drove off the west side of US-67. They then overcorrected and ran off the east side of US-67, overturning multiple times before the car came to rest on the highway.

One of the occupants of the car was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending.