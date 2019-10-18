Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Fatal crash reported in McDonough County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. — A person is dead after a Friday morning crash on US-67 in McDonough County, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the unidentified person was traveling southbound on US-67 approximately ½ mile north of 350 North and drove off the west side of US-67. They then overcorrected and ran off the east side of US-67, overturning multiple times before the car came to rest on the highway.

One of the occupants of the car was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story