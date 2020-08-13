Deadly UTV crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, IL (WMBD) — A utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash Wednesday night outside of Avon, Illinois, left one man dead.

Around 7:27 p.m., Fulton County Deputies, along with Avon Fire/Rescue and GHAS Ambulance, responded Roberts Road for a UTV accident.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver, identified as 46-year-old Chad Black of Abingdon, had been ejected from the UTV and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The passenger, 52-year-old Julie Boys of Abingdon, was treated and released from the scene with minor injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the UTV was traveling eastbound on Roberts Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The UTV left the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The accident remains under investigation.

This story was generated by WMBD producer Kristina Leahy.

