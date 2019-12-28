“Father of Bloomington hockey” remembered at Bloomington Ice Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.–Earlier this year, the Central Illinois hockey community lost a man responsible for many of the hockey programs across the area.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Bloomington Ice Center for a dedication ceremony and the naming of the rink in remembrance of Joe Olson Sr.

Olson’s family and the central Illinois hockey community came out to honor the late Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame member.

“I learned everything I knew from him. He taught me how to skate and play hockey. And I played for a long time thanks to him,” Joe Sr’s son, Joey Olson Jr. said.

His father, Joe Olson Sr. was known in the area for his love and devotion to ice hockey.

“Joe really is the father of Bloomington hockey,” ice center manager, Michael Hernbrott said.

Hernbrott says Joe’s love for the game allowed the city to offer kids of all ages a chance to play.

“He started our hockey programs from scratch and now it’s grown to one of the larger programs in the entire state,” said Hernbrott.

Olson was dedicated to his job but was even more dedicated to his players.

“I still have people call me today and say how much of an impact he had on their lives,” said Olson Jr.

Former players say he changed their lives for the better and that his legacy will live on forever.

“Hockey has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I feel it has shaped a huge part of who I am today,” Caden Post, a former player said.

Olson’s legacy will have an impact on many generations to come.