WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kaleb Martin said he and his family were asleep on Tuesday night when a fire tore through their West Peoria apartment complex.

Martin said he jolted awake when he heard a beep. When he opened the front door, he smelled plastic and saw flames.

“It almost feels like a thick atmosphere. It takes over you and then it literally takes your breath away. It literally, instantly takes your breath away. All you can do is cough, but the more you cough you’re sucking in and it just gets worse and worse,” he said.

Martin broke a window and stuck his two daughters out so they could breathe.

“I didn’t have actual time to think. I had to get them to the ground, had to get up to the window. I had to move, make as much noise as possible, get everybody up and moving. That’s all you can do, is stay moving,” he said.

That window was the only way out, Martin said. There was no point of egress as required by law, such as a fire escape or back door. The fire extinguishers did not work either.

“There was no getting out the stairwell. The flames engulfed that stairwell,” he said.

Martin had to drop his daughter outside the window from the third floor, who was then caught in a make-shift basin by residents. Martin, his fiancé Jessica and other daughter then escaped using a fire ladder.

“If it wasn’t for that one guy yelling ‘on his life’, that’s what gave me the courage to let go of my daughter…I still would love to thank him. He gave me the courage to drop my child. He’s the one,” he said.

The family of four was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries. Jessica was put in a medically induced coma and had tubes down her throat to help her breathe.

The kids have since been released, but Jessica remains in the hospital. She was taken off ventilation on Thursday and is doing better, Martin said.

“She got it worst,” he said, adding he is hopeful she will be released from the hospital on Saturday.

Martin went back to Edgewood Apartments on Thursday to retrieve what he could for his daughters, who lost their cats in the fire. He was able to salvage their bicycles and scooters.

“It was at the end of the garage where the fire did not touch. I got those for them,” he said.

In all, 17 people were displaced by the fire.

Martin’s uncle Charles Martin runs Porch Pantry Peoria, which also collecting donations for those displaced by the fire.

To help the Martin family and the others displaced, click here.