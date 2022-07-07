TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The father of Travis Reinking, the man who killed four people in a 2018 Tennessee Waffle House shooting, has a new attorney.

Jeffrey Reinking was scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m.

In the latest update, sentencing will not happen on July 8, and it will now be a scheduling hearing with his new attorney, Mike Doubet.

As previously reported, a Tazewell County judge found Jeffrey Reinking guilty of unlawful delivery of a firearm.

Jeffrey was accused of returning a gun to his son, Travis Reinking. Travis then used that weapon during a 2018 mass shooting at a Tennessee waffle house that killed four people.