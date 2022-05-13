TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Months after Travis Reinking was found guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, his father was also found guilty.

Travis was sentenced to life without parole in February after he shot four people inside a Nashville area Waffle House in 2018.

Friday in Tazewell County Court, Jeffrey Reinking, Travis’ father, was found guilty of unlawful delivery of a firearm, a class 4 felony.

Prosecutors allege the gun Jeffrey gave to his son was the one used to murder the four patrons of the restaurant. They also said Jeffrey gave the gun to his son Travis, knowing Travis had been a mental health patient within the last five years.

Jeffrey will face one to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 17 at 10 a.m.