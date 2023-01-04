PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Alexander King, 21, was arrested earlier this week for aggravated domestic battery of a child with great bodily harm as well as endangering the health and safety of a child.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a baby boy–later determined to be King’s son–having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious.

King was appointed a public defender in bonding court where he entered a plea of not guilty. He is being held on a $150,000 bail and must stay at least 300 ft. from the child.

King’s next court date is set for Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m.