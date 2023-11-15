EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) released the cause of the dump truck fire at the IDOT Operations Yard in Edwards in October.

Paul Wappel, an IDOT spokesperson, said the cause of the fire was due to faulty wiring in the truck. The truck was declared a total loss.

There was no one injured in the fire, but one of the buildings sustained heat and fire damage.

The initial call to the Peoria Fire Department was about a report of smoke in the neighborhood adjacent to the facility.

As crews arrived on the scene, they quickly learned that was not what was going on.

Instead, they realized the smoke was coming from the IDOT Operations Yard near the neighborhood, which is actually part of Dunlap Fire Department’s jurisdiction.

Crews found a snowplow inside the facility on fire. Peoria Fire Department stayed on the scene to assist Dunlap in getting the fire put out quickly.

The action from both departments prevented extensive damage from happening to the facility.