Faulty wiring causes house fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 Peoria Firefighters responded to a fire at 501 S. Warren st around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The home had smoke and fire on the first and second floor of the home when firefighters arrived on the scene. According to Battalion Chief Rick Morgan, Peoria firefighter’s quick response and aggressive tactic prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby properties.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be faulty electrical wiring.

One firefighter suffered a puncture wound when a floor collapsed under his feet. He was treated at Unity Point Methodist Emergency Room.

The damages to the home are estimated to cost $50,000. The homes two residents were not injured and the Red Cross provided them with temporary lodging.

