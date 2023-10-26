SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– With the violent developments in the Middle East, the FBI and DHS are warning people to be on the lookout for signs of domestic terrorism.

In a follow-up to an Oct. 10 PSA, the news release states that the volume and frequency of terrorist threats have increased. This is especially true for those in the Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities.

These threats range from hoax bomb threats to violent rhetoric, and targeting places of worship.

Unfortunately, it has gone beyond threats. On Oct. 14, an Illinois man stabbed and killed a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy and nearly killed his mother. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian territories have long been a source of calls for violence against Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities. This history, coupled with the current widespread sharing of graphic and disturbing content related to this conflict, increases the risk of incitement to violence in the United States. We therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement. DHS & FBI PSA

DHS has resources available for communities and faith leaders here. Any threats or tips can be reported here.