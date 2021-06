PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The FBI asked for help locating a missing teen Wednesday.

The FBI Springfield Twitter account recently shared a page from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. The page was for 14-year-old Ivan Wade of Peoria.

Wade was last seen on June 9. Wade has black hair and brown eyes and is about 5’10”.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Peoria Police department at 1-309-673-4521.