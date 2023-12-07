SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Springfield Office is warning Illinois residents to be careful with their money and personal information this holiday season.

According to an FBI Springfield news release, while scammer’s techniques have changed, the types of scams remain the same.

“As scammers continue to perfect their skills, take time to conduct due diligence to thwart their efforts,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Slow down, look for red flags, and always protect your personal information. Going directly to a reputable source is the safest way to verify the legitimacy of a transaction.”

According to the FBI’s 2022 Internet crime report, more than 14,000 Illinois residents lost about $266 million. Compared to other states, Illinois had the fifth-highest amount of victims and was ranked seventh highest for the amount of money lost.

Scams to look out for include:

Some social media posts that offer gift cards or vouchers, which may appear to be holiday promotions or surveys that are shared by your friends, could be designed to steal your personal information.

Some mobile apps, often disguised as games, can lead to the theft of personal information. Consumers should research the company producing the game or app and check third-party reviews.

Some other scams to continue to look out for include non-payment/non-delivery, investment, work-from-home, gift card, and charity scams. These scams will likely accept payments via non-traditional means.

The FBI is offering several tips to reduce your chances of getting scammed.

Make sure you are buying things from reputable sources when shopping online.

Regularly check your credit card statement.

Do not click on links in unsolicited emails or texts.

Only open attachments from people you know.

Use strong passwords to secure credit card accounts.

Be careful when dealing with individuals outside the country.

If you have been the victim of a scam, immediately contact your financial institutions and law enforcement. You can also file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center here.