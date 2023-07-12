SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — FBI Springfield put out a release Wednesday stating that they are warning the public to be wary of suspicious and unsolicited phone calls.

They said that the callers have been claiming to be a loved one or a family member that is in trouble and they make an immediate request for money. This scam is often referred to as the grandparent scam.

The FBI urges to those who receives these calls to hang up immediately and call that loved one directly to verify the story.

FBI Springfield said that they have identified victims from Sangamon and surrounding counties. They are working on investigating these calls.

According to the FBI’s 2022 Internet Crime Complaint Center’s Elder Fraud Report, there were about 400 victims over the age of 60 who experienced nearly $3.8 million in losses due to the scam.

The FBI put out some tips to avoid becoming a victim to the grandparent scam:

• Be careful what you post online. Scammers can use details shared on social media platforms and dating sites for targeting purposes.

• Be suspicious of telephone calls that require you to immediately take action and request bail

money for a family member in distress.

• Be careful with caller IDs that look familiar. Scammers may use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from and make it appear as a trusted number.

• Never give personal identifiable information or money to anyone you have only communicated

with by telephone or online

If you or someone you know has become a victim of elder fraud, you are encouraged to contact FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675.