SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) is raising concerns after the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2022 Elder Fraud Report showed an increase in losses from 2021.

According to an FBI Springfield office press release, Seniors saw an 84% increase in total losses in 2022. A large part of their losses were due to investment fraud involving cryptocurrency.

Seniors are considered a vulnerable group and are often targeted for financial fraud crimes. Some incidents lead to a victim losing a lifetime of savings.

According to the IC3 2022 report, 88,000 victims over the age of 60 reported $3.1 billion in losses. The most common type of scams included:

Investment fraud.

Technical support fraud, where scammers trick victims into giving them remote access to their computers.

Compromised business emails.

The state of Illinois ranked 10th in the U.S., with Illinois Seniors losing more than $75 million in 2022.

“Crimes against the elderly target some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said. “When criminals steal the hard-earned life savings of older Americans, we will respond with all the tools at our disposal. But in addition to our investigative efforts, the FBI is dedicated to stopping the exploitation of our seniors through community outreach and education.”

Here is a list of tips the FBI encourage seniors to use to help avoid becoming a victim:

Shred credit card receipts and old bank statements.

Disconnect from the internet and shut down your device if you see a pop-up message or locked screen. Pop-ups are regularly used by perpetrators to spread malicious software.

Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door offers.

Don’t give out personal information via the phone, mail, or internet unless you initiated the contact.

Make sure all computer anti-virus and security software and malware protections are up-to-date.

Talk over investments with a trusted friend, family member, or financial advisor.

Require all plans and purchases to be in writing.

Don’t pay in advance for services.

Don’t pay for services via prepaid gift cards or cryptocurrency. Legitimate services will not request payment through these methods.

Resist the urge to act quickly or secretly, which are frequent tactics used by scammers.

Anyone who believes that they have been a victim of fraud can file a complaint here. More information on elder fraud is also available on the FBI’s website.