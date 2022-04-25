PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the FBI’s office in Springfield is warning parents about crimes involving the sextortion of minors.

Sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over an online platform like games, apps, or social media.

The perpetrator, posing as a minor, will encourage sexually explicit activity via video which is secretly recorded. The recordings are then used to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online.

Authorities with the FBI said it’s important for parents to be engaged with their children’s online activity.

“It’s important that parents know what their children are doing on the internet. It’s important for them to have an environment where their children feel comfortable talking to them if they do come across something suspicious or some other area that may be targeting them,” said David Nanz, special agent in charge at FBI’s Springfield Field Office.

Nanz also said adults and children should be cautious about what they send over the internet.

“If you connect with someone on the internet or some social media site and they ask you to send them a compromising photo of yourself, just decline. Don’t send the photo and that will avoid a lot of these problems from starting to begin with,” Nanz said.

Nationwide in 2021, the Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with more than $13 million dollars in losses.

If you believe a sextortion scheme is happening, you are encouraged to contact your local police department and the FBI.