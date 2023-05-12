PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Food and Drug Administration has eliminated all restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

All prospective blood donors will answer a series of individual, risk-based questions to determine eligibility. These questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation, sex, or gender.

Impact Life public relations manager Kirby Winn is eager to implement the change but knows it won’t happen overnight.

“Certainly we know there will be donors who become newly eligible to give blood who have never before been eligible to donate there will be other folks who maybe even currently are eligible to give blood but with the new screening questions they won’t be eligible under the new criteria,” said Winn.

He said the new pre-donations questions will be implemented by the end of the year