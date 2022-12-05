PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As illnesses spread, there’s a nationwide shortage of a common prescription drug.

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic commonly used for bacterial respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Brian Curtis, vice president of medical specialties with OSF Healthcare said it’s not used for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

According to the FDA, an increase in demand has caused a shortage of the drug. Curtis said supply chain struggles are also a factor creating the shortage.

“As the manufacturing picks up and the supply chain gets corrected those stores will be replenished. The medical centers aren’t really struggling with this. It will kind of be isolated pharmacies,” Curtis said.

Curtis said if a pharmacy doesn’t have amoxicillin a pharmacist or doctor with work to find a substitute.

A representative with CVS said they are aware of the industry-wide supplier shortage of certain doses of Amoxicillin and they are working with manufacturers to replenish supply as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee said their pharmacies have not been impacted by the shortage.