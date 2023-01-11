WMBD — All flights around the nation are grounded as the Federal Aviation Administration is working to restore power after an outage.

7:35 a.m. update: 644 cancellations have been reported across the U.S.

7:23 a.m. update: 3,704 flights have been delayed while 552 have been cancelled. The FAA has reported departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport have resumed.

The FAA reported it is currently reloading its system, but it has ordered all domestic departures to be paused until at least 8:00 a.m. CT.

Some functions are beginning to come back online, but National Airspace System Operations continue to be limited.

7:06 a.m. update: 3,578 flights have been delayed in the U.S. and 436 have been cancelled.

7:13 a.m. update: 460 cancellations.

7:17 a.m. update: 507 cancellations.

Previous update: According to the flight tracker website, FlightAware, 2,512 flights have been delayed in the U.S. and 272 have been cancelled as of 7:00 a.m. These numbers are continuing to rise rapidly.

Central Illinois Regional Airport’s Spokesperson Fran Strebing confirmed two flights have been impacted at CIRA. Both American Airlines flights. One to Chicago O’Hare and one to Dallas-Fort Worth.

The White House reports the President has been briefed and is urging the DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes of the outage. The Press Secretary reports there is “no evidence” currently of a cyberattack.

