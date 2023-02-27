A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A college student is suing the Normal Police Department for allegedly violating her fourth amendment rights.

According to a federal civil suit, Taylor Brown said police officers took her to the Normal police station after Brown’s roommate called 911 to report their apartment was on fire.

Brown said she willingly went to the station, but things took a turn when police officers demanded to see her phone as evidence in relation to the fire.

Officers allegedly subjected Brown to excessive force and battery at the station. Brown was then booked at McLean County Jail, where she was allegedly subjected to an invasive search.

She was released without bond or charges.

WMBD has reached out to the Normal Police Department for comment.