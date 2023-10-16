PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Opening statements are expected to begin Monday afternoon for two developers accused of fraud in connection with the Hotel Pere Marquette.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were seated for Gary Mathews’ and Monte Brannan’s trial at Peoria’s federal courthouse. It’s expected to last about three weeks in the courtroom of Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow.

The two were indicted in December 2020 on charges of money laundering and mail fraud. The charges allege the two took $750,000 from the hotel and diverted it to themselves after the hotel went into foreclosure. They are also accused of taking $1.6 million from the hotel bank account.

Initially, the hotel project and the partnership with Matthews and Brannan was seen as a good thing and the City Council approved a loan to the hotel as it was seen as a way to revitalize Downtown Peoria. However, things quickly went south and taxpayers were left on the hook for about $7 million.

According to their indictment, the duo are accused of moving nearly $14 million from a hotel management account into one that they controlled.

Both have vehemently denied all charges and in 2019, the two sued City Hall, alleging it was them, not the city or taxpayers, who were harmed by the hotel’s problems. That suit has since been dismissed.

The charges allege the fraud began as early as 2008 when Matthews met with city staff about the Pere Marquette, the city’s old operating hotel, which was having financial issues. He also wanted to build a large, mostly glass hotel, next to a rehabbed Pere Marquette.

Money from the first investors, the charges allege, was not used for what he told them it would be — the development — but rather for expenses from his other businesses.

The hotels opened in 2013 to much fanfare but by then, the gleaming glass high-rise was gone and questions had arisen about the fiscal health of the hotels. City Hall, however, was still hopeful, at the time, that both the Pere and the accompanying Courtyard by Marriott, would help reinvigorate Downtown and also give city coffers a bit of a boost.

That didn’t happen and by 2016, Marriott was thinking about pulling their affiliation with the hotels due to Mathews being behind on his payments to the hotel giant.

It’s alleged around this time that both Brannan and Mathews were siphoning off money from the hotel for their personal use.

Among the witnesses to be called are Patrick Urich, the city’s manager, former mayor Jim Ardis and former assistant city manager, Chris Setti.