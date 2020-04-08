Federal funding for drive-thru testing facility in McLean County ending Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders at the McLean County Health Department hope the drive-thru testing facility will stay open even though federal funding for the site is ending.

That funding won’t be available after this Friday.

“I know they would like to continue it but obviously there are several things that they would have to figure out due to the support from the federal level, lab support and different things they had in place,” said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight

More than 650 people have utilized the site at the County Fairgrounds.

The health department today reporting one new positive case, bringing the county’s total to 63.

30 of those patients are self-isolating at home, six are in the hospital.

25 of those patients have fully recovered.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected