Federal government changes course; will fund mobile testing sites through May

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With federal funding for COVID-19 testing sites due to end Friday, lawmakers took time out on Thursday to get updates on one of those sites right here in Central Illinois.

After learning how the military crews here are planning on improving their methods, U.S. Congressmen Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced the government has agreed to continue the funding until May.

“I hope we don’t need this facility through the end of May,” said LaHood. “But having that additional federal funding to keep it operating, keep it running, gives everybody reassurance that you have a world-class facility right here.”

The federal governments action to cut funding meant the closing of several mobile sites in the nation including the testing site in Bloomington, but state lawmakers say, facilities like that one are too important.

“What we have here today, viewing this facility, is a great example of the state, the feds, the locals working together to respond accordingly,” said LaHood.

“Sites like this, have made it possible for us to see this process get better, and to see this fight be a fight that we are continuing to wage, and we are going to be victorious,” said Davis.

The two congressmen believe that it’s more efficient to use sites like the one in Bloomington, that’s because it allows individuals to test themselves through a self swabbing method. They say the extension in funding was the first step on a long road that ends in everything getting back to normal.

“Obviously getting those test results back quicker is something we continue to work on,” said LaHood. “But if you look at the progress we have made just in the last four weeks, it continues to get better and better.”

McLean County is one of the worst hit areas in Central Illinois, as of Thursday 69 people have tested positive and of those 30 are isolating at home.

The mobile site can test 250 people a day. LaHood said so far 1,200 people have been tested here. With funding extended, he and Davis say they hope more people come out and utilize these services.